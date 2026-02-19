Ukrainian organized crime operates drug ring in Russia — Security Council

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian organized crime operates on Russian territory selling drugs, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Grebenkin said in an interview with Izvestia paper.

"Kiev will not stop seeking ways to hurt Russians. Neo-Nazi groups are using the drug business for this, among other tools. Russian law enforcement keeps uncovering evidence of underground drug labs and trafficking networks from the territory of Ukraine," he said.

According to Grebenkin, in 2025, security forces dismantled mephedrone labs run by Ukrainian organized crime in the Kostroma, Novosibirsk, and Kemerovo regions. Officials seized over 100 kg of finished drugs, more than three tons of precursors, reactors, and other illicit gear.