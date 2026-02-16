Russia-US working group on economic issues actively working — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington are actively cooperating within the framework of a bilateral working group on economic issues, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

"[There is] a working group on issues of economic cooperation. It continues to work actively," he said.

In January, it was announced that Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), had taken over the leadership of the bilateral Russian-American working group on economic issues. On the American side, it is led by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

The first round of trilateral security consultations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States was held on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. On February 4-5, in Abu Dhabi, the second round of trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine took place. Concurrently, meetings of the Russian-US economic working group were held in Abu Dhabi.

On February 17-18, the next round of negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement will take place in Geneva, also in a trilateral Russian-American-Ukrainian format. Contacts within the bilateral group are also expected there.

Peskov has said that the Russia-US working group addresses the issues of "possible and proposed trade and economic cooperation."