MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The "multi-tier plan" allegedly agreed upon by Kiev and the West to ensure a ceasefire, which would allow military action by the US and Europe against Russia, poses a risk of conflict between nuclear powers, Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), told TASS while commenting on a related Financial Times (FT) article.

"The FT reports about a multi-tier plan to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine require further verification. However, the very idea that Brussels or Washington could respond with force to Moscow’s ‘violations’ would mean direct military confrontation between nuclear powers. Such an approach creates conditions for an extremely dangerous escalation and for Western countries to be drawn into a conflict with Russia," the MP said.

Slutsky also stressed that the Kiev regime cannot be trusted, noting that it has "repeatedly staged provocations and fabricated incidents."

Earlier, the FT, citing sources, reported that Ukraine had allegedly reached agreement with Western countries on a multi-level plan to ensure a ceasefire, including measures to be taken in response to alleged violations by Russia. According to the newspaper, any violation of the ceasefire by Moscow would trigger a response from Brussels and Washington within 24 hours, including diplomatic warnings and additional assistance to the Ukrainian army.

If hostilities were to continue, the Coalition of the Willing would move to the second phase. According to the FT, Western countries would respond militarily within 72 hours, with US armed forces being sent to Ukraine.