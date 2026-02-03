Russia grateful to Myanmar for its position on Ukraine — top security official

NAYPYIDAW /Myanmar/, February 3. /TASS/. Russia is grateful to Myanmar for its position on Ukraine and its understanding of the true reasons for the special military operation, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting with Acting President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing.

"Myanmar is a long-standing and reliable partner of Russia in the Asia-Pacific region. Our relations have spanned more than seven decades and are developing successfully," he said. "We are grateful to Naypyidaw for its position on the Ukrainian crisis, its understanding of the true reasons for the special military operation, and its support for Russia’s actions to ensure sovereignty and security."

Shoigu added that Russia expects the high pace of development of Russian-Myanmar relations to continue after the formation of the new parliament and government. "I am convinced that after the visa-free agreement came into force last week, citizens of our countries will have even greater opportunities for practical cooperation and the development of humanitarian ties," the Russian Security Council Secretary added.

Shoigu also noted that Moscow highly values the Myanmar leader’s personal contribution to strengthening Russian-Myanmar relations. "Your personal participation in the events marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War was a landmark event," he noted. "It is symbolic that a detachment from Myanmar participated in the parade on Red Square. This gesture underscores the special nature of Russian-Myanmar relations and is a tribute to the heroic struggle of the Myanmar people against Japanese militarism on the fronts of World War II," Shoigu emphasized.