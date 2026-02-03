Kremlin confirms 2nd round of Abu Dhabi talks set for February 4 and 5

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the second round of Ukraine security talks in Abu Dhabi will take place on February 4 and 5.

"If you mean [a meeting of] the working groups on security issues to begin tomorrow and to run through Thursday, the same delegation as previously will be dispatched," Peskov said when asked to disclose who will represent the Russian delegation.

The Russian presidential spokesman has announced previously that the 2nd round of talks in Abu Dhabi was set for Wednesday and Thursday. The event, originally slated for this past Sunday, was postponed as the three sides’ timetables needed an extra adjustment, he explained.

On January 23, Abu Dhabi hosted the first day of security consultations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine. The second meeting took place on January 24. The Russian negotiating group was headed by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff. Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, led the Ukrainian negotiators.