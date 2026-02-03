West fails to upend Myanmar — top Russian security official

NAYPYIDAW /Myanmar/, February 3. /TASS/. Myanmar maintained a stable internal situation through its recent elections even amid Western attempts to upend the country, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

"I am firmly convinced that the vote that took place, will create the necessary conditions for stabilizing the situation in Myanmar and further advancing your country along the path of peaceful development and progress," he said at a meeting with Acting President of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing.

"You have fulfilled the promises you made to the citizens of Myanmar, despite the existing difficulties and the unsuccessful attempts of Western countries to destabilize the situation in the country," Shoigu said addressing the country’s acting president.

The official also noted that the elections in Myanmar were transparent. "We are grateful for the creation of favorable conditions for the work of Russian observers who participated in monitoring the first stage of the vote. They evaluate it extremely positively," he said. "We see that the will of the Myanmar people was expressed transparently and independently. The authorities ensured a high level of security at polling stations, despite attempts by destructive forces to interfere with the electoral process," Shoigu stressed.

Moscow supports "the efforts of the Myanmar leadership to normalize the domestic political situation and promote peaceful dialogue with ethnic minority organizations," he added.