Russian-Iranian intergovernmental commission to meet in Tehran

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko discussed preparations for the meeting of the standing Russian-Iranian commission on trade and economic cooperation, scheduled for February 16-18 in Tehran, with Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs of Iran Hamid Ghanbari.

"The parties noted with satisfaction the continuing intensive preparation for the next meeting of the standing Russian-Iranian commission on trade and economic cooperation, scheduled for February 16-18 in Tehran," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The diplomats compared notes across the entire range of trade-economic and investment cooperation between the two countries with the focus on implementation of agreements reached at the summit level, and on promotion of large-scale infrastructural projects in the spheres of transport and energy.