Ukrainian army launches about 100 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, January 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military launched about 100 drones at Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, the regional crisis center said in a statement.

"The city of Shebekino and the villages of Maslova Pristan, Voznesenovka, Meshkovoye, Murom, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Pristen, Rzhevka, and Maryino came under attack in the Shebekinsky District. The attacks involved three projectiles and 35 drones, of which 24 were jammed and shot down. A drone strike on a car killed a man in the city of Shebekino. He suffered fatal injuries and died before the ambulance arrived. Another man suffered injuries in a drone explosion in Shebekino; he was taken to Belgorod’s City Hospital No. 2. The attack damaged the roof of a household facility and the facade of a private house," the statement reads. The crisis center added that Ukrainian strikes had also damaged commercial facilities, a power line, several cars, and private houses.

As many as 23 drones attacked the Belgorodsky District, where air defenses also downed nine projectiles. Damage was reported to apartment buildings, cars, trucks, and a private house. Two men suffered injuries.

Attacks on the Volokonovsky District involved seven unmanned aerial vehicles; several cars and private houses suffered damage. Thirteen drones were launched at the Borisovsky District, where several cars were damaged. Two fixed-wing drones were shot down over the city of Belgorod; falling debris damaged the roof of a private house and a car.

Two drones attacked the Korochansky District, damaging the roof and windows of a private house and destroying a car. Three drones were jammed and downed over the Valuisky and Prokhorovsky districts, while 13 projectiles and four drones were launched at the Krasnoyaruzhsky District. There were no casualties or damage.