Moldova within its right to denounce CIS treaties — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Chisinau's decision to pull out of treaties of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is its sovereign right, although some in Moldova are already criticizing the move, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Of course, the decision to start the process of denouncing the basic international treaties within the framework of the Commonwealth is the sovereign right of the Republic of Moldova. Nevertheless, it has already been described by some in the country as further evidence of the short-sightedness of the Moldovan authorities' foreign policy course, which is making reckless bets on cooperation with the European Union and severing long-term ties with the countries and international organizations in the Eurasian space," the diplomat said.

Zakharova said that the Moldovan government has repeatedly stated their intention, as they call it, to "divorce amicably" from the CIS.

"Chisinau has been distancing itself from work within the Commonwealth for several years now: it does not participate in meetings of its statutory bodies, does not pay the fee to the unified budget, selectively denounces agreements that allegedly have no added value for the citizens of the republic. At the same time, Moldova remains a party to about 200 international treaties signed within the framework of the Commonwealth and affecting almost all spheres of interstate relations," she noted.

Zakharova said that Chisinau should follow the appropriate procedures to terminate its membership in the CIS.

"According to Article 9 of the CIS Charter, a state has the right to withdraw from the Commonwealth, as it must notify the CIS Executive Committee of this move in writing 12 months in advance. After that, the date from which this one-year period is calculated will be determined, and the process of inventorying contracts and decisions of the CIS bodies, to which the outgoing state is a party will be launched," she explained.

Following this work, added Zakharova, lists will be compiled of international treaties and decisions in which the departing country may remain and those that will cease to apply to it.

"Thus, withdrawal from the Commonwealth is not just one step, and compliance with the established procedure is part of Moldova's international obligations towards the rest of the CIS countries, not just Russia," Zakharova said.

The Moldovan economy

"The current socio-economic state of the republic cannot be called anything but catastrophic," Zakharova said as she quoted Moldova’s National Statistics Bureau as saying that in January - November 2025, the country imported four times more goods than it exported, and trade deficit widened by 29.5% compared to the same period in 2024.

"At the same time, in the first half of 2025, Moldovan exports to the EU decreased by 4%. Real incomes of the population continue to decline against the background of rising prices of products and services. The poverty rate has risen above 30%, and the share of people with low incomes is at 65%," the diplomat said. "In fact, the socio-economic sphere of Moldova is now completely dependent on external, primarily EU, financing. The country is firmly on the credit needle of the European Union. The CIS remains an authoritative and developing organization in the post-Soviet space."

According to the CIS Interstate Statistical Committee, positive dynamics were noted in the economies of the participating states across the Commonwealth in most indicators in the first half of 2025, she said.

"The Commonwealth's GDP increased by 2.2% compared to the same period last year, industrial production increased by 4.7%, cargo transportation volume by 6.0%, and retail trade turnover by 3.2%. Mutual trade between the CIS countries has increased by 18% over the past four years. The figures speak for themselves," the diplomat cited a few more facts.

"Chisinau's destructive policy is ricocheting primarily off Moldovans, whose interests are being sacrificed to Brussels’ geopolitical aspirations. The result of this anti-popular course is already visible: the once prosperous Moldova is becoming a territory of disenfranchisement and poverty. It's sad to see this."