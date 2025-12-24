Kremlin considers it inappropriate to disclose what Dmitriev brought from US — spokesman

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Kremlin considers it inappropriate to disclose to the media the specific documents and agreements that Russian Presidential Envoy Kirill Dmitriev brought from Miami, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in reply to a question about the alleged four draft documents brought to Russia from the US.

"We continue to believe, including at this stage, that it is highly inappropriate to conduct any communication through the media," the Kremlin spokesman responded to a question about the documents the presidential envoy brought from the US.

"Therefore, we will not talk about what exactly Dmitriev has brought. We will especially not talk about it through the press," he added.

Kirill Dmitriev returned from Miami around midnight on December 23 after talks with US officials on the Ukrainian settlement.