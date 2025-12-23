Russia to participate again in next UNESCO executive board elections — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia will once again nominate its candidacy for the next election to the UNESCO executive board, despite Western pressure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a general meeting of the Russian Commission for UNESCO.

"The anti-Russian stance of the collective West was clearly evident during the elections to the Executive Council. By exerting enormous pressure on countries of the global South, which were coerced to vote against us, Western detractors ensured that the Russian candidacy did not succeed, although 93 member states supported us. Of course, we will actively participate in UNESCO’s work in other formats, and we will definitely submit our candidacy for the next executive board elections," the minister said.

"I believe that by then, much of the West’s actions will become clearer, and its attempts to twist arms so openly and shamelessly will no longer be as convincing."