Zelensky violates constitutional provision on minority rights — Russian top diplomat

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is picking and choosing which parts of the Ukrainian Constitution he wants to follow as it suits him, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a roundtable discussion on Ukraine with ambassadors.

"Zelensky says he cannot do anything about territorial issues because the constitution forbids giving anything away. You could immediately remind this man - of course, he does not always know what is happening around him – that the same constitution obliges the state to protect the rights of Russians and other national minorities. They have ignored this provision," the top diplomat said.

Lavrov pointed out that Ukrainian law explicitly bans the Russian language in education, culture, and the media. "They have effectively created a filter in the media, you cannot operate in the media space if you criticize Zelensky," the Russian foreign minister said. "All Russian- and Ukrainian-owned media outlets that broadcast in Russian and voiced criticism, have now been shut down. And if you are concerned about constitutional integrity, then human and civil rights are perhaps far more important than anything else," Lavrov concluded.