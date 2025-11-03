Russian PM Mishustin and Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet in Beijing

BEIJING, November 4. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing this morning before concluding his visit to China.

Last time the two met during the Russian Prime Minister's visit to China on December 20, 2023. Mishustin then thanked the Chinese leadership for their constructive joint work and congratulated the Chinese people on their significant achievements in socioeconomic development. Xi Jinping mentioned the intensive growth of trade between the two countries and the development of cooperation in general.

Mishustin's visit to China began on Monday. The 30th regular meeting of the heads of government of Russia and China was held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. It was noted that this mechanism had proven itself over its three decades of operation.

Afterward, Mishustin departed for Beijing. The Russian Prime Minister was greeted at the steps of his plane by Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov, as well as Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Cai Wei and Chinese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Russia Zhang Hanhui.