World may encounter new round of nuclear arms race, believes former top diplomat

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Karin Kneissl, former Austrian foreign minister and head of the Geopolitical Observatory for Russia’s Key Issues (GORKI), told TASS that the world may encounter another round of a nuclear arms race.

When asked to comment on remarks by US President Donald Trump about the US potentially resuming nuclear tests, she noted that "the last major test of nuclear weapons took place 33 years ago." "There is an international organization in Vienna under the UN called the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization. I am a little bit familiar with its activities, it is involved precisely in controlling the observance of the ban on nuclear tests," Kneissl added.

"What we are possibly observing now - I don’t want to insist that it is so, - is quite possibly us witnessing a new round of a nuclear arms race," she said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested adhering to quantitative limitations under the Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty. Trump responded that it sounded like a good idea. So the first reaction was positive. Yet now we hear his statement that he is ready to launch nuclear tests immediately," she pointed out.

Kneissl suggested that Trump had caught the US armed forces off guard. "I have not studied this issue specifically but I would say that I think that he caught the US military off guard. They must really be surprised. One needs personnel for nuclear testing, one needs funds - and colossal funds at that, - laboratories, staff. If he says, he wants to begin right now, and not, say, on January 1, 2027, I do not see how this can be implemented. This is my first unprepared reaction," Kneissl noted.