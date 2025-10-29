MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Vishnyovoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Vishnyovoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,490 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,490 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 160 troops and an armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 220 troops and two armored vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 355 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 480 troops, an infantry fighting vehicle and a US-made armored vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 220 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and over 55 troops and two jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 160 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Andreyevka, Sadki and Khoten in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Volchanskiye Khutora and Pokalyanoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 160 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, eight motor vehicles and two artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and three materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk-Uzlovoi, Kurilovka and Kucherovka in the Kharkov Region, Drobyshevo, Krasny Liman and Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 220 personnel, two armored vehicles, eight motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 355 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 355 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Vasyukovka, Dronovka, Zakotnoye, Petrovskoye, Pleshcheyevka, Svyato-Pokrovskoye and Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 355 personnel, a Kozak armored combat vehicle, 14 motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station, a radar, two ammunition depots and three materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 480 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 480 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle and a US-made armored vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, a tank brigade, an airmobile brigade, three assault brigades, an unmanned systems brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Belitskoye, Dobropolye, Novonikolayevka, Rozy Lyuksemburg and Toretskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Ivanovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 480 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, four motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Velikomikhailovka and Novoaleksandrovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Novoye, Uspenovka and Yablokovo in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 220 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, six motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys over 55 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed more than 55 Ukrainian troops and two enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Orekhov and Preobrazhenka in the Zaporozhye Region, Lvovo and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Over 55 [Ukrainian] military personnel, 14 motor vehicles, two electronic warfare stations and a materiel depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike train with Ukrainian army equipment over past 24 hours

Russian troops struck a train transporting the Ukrainian army’s equipment and also energy sites of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy facilities supporting the operation of enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, a railway train with the Ukrainian army’s armament and equipment, workshops for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles and their storage sites, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 149 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 238 Ukrainian UAVs, two smart bombs over past 24 hours

Russian air defense forces shot down 238 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and two smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down two guided aerial bombs and 238 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 93,287 unmanned aerial vehicles, 633 surface-to-air missile systems, 25,740 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,607 multiple rocket launchers, 30,883 field artillery guns and mortars and 45,197 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.