MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. After meeting with US President Donald Trump, Vladimir Zelensky called EU leaders to "report," as Brussels has him "on a leash," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS in an interview, commenting on the US-Ukrainian summit.

"He reported [to EU leaders]. Actually, not knowing what your question would be, I anticipated it. In fact, he is not only completely dependent, he is on a leash, under the remote control of this party of war. They come up with different formulas and tricks, some formats and conferences. But all this is just to mask this very escalation," she said.

According to the diplomat, at the same time, certain forces in the world are betting on escalation. "Some cannot cope with normal, honest competition. Some want to make money off blood. Some want to solve their immediate problems. Some are not independent in their decision-making. That is who this war party consists of. As for Zelensky, everything is clear there," she concluded.