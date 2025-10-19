VIENNA, October 19. /TASS/. Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, noted the European Union and NATO’s determination to continue the conflict in Ukraine until the last Ukrainian.

"It appears that over the past three years, NATO and the European Union have demonstrated their desire to continue the military actions in Ukraine until the last Ukrainian," Ulyanov wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, Ukrainian lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko (recognized as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) said the government of Ukraine seeks to persuade its Western partners to partially finance the wages of Ukrainian servicemen, because the country’s budget is rapidly running out of funds.