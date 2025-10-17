Russia, Iran to continue cooperation honoring their laws, international obligations — MFA

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russia and Iran will continue their interaction after Resolution 2231 of the UN Security Council expires while honoring their national legislation and international commitments, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Cooperation between Russia and Iran in various spheres will be developed further in strict compliance with our national laws and international obligations," the ministry said.

"The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and Iran that was signed by the leaders in Moscow in January 2025 and came into effect on October 2, 2025 constitutes a solid basis for this," it said.

The Russian foreign ministry recalled that the ten-year term set by UN Security Council resolution 2231 for the adoption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program expires on October 18.

"At this point, all provisions of resolution 2231, including restrictions and procedures, are to be terminated from this point on," the ministry explained, adding that the UN Security Council "must complete the consideration of issues linked to the Iranian nuclear program and the topic of nonproliferation is to be excluded from the list of issues under the UN Security Council consideration."

"Bearing in mind the fact that these things were agreed upon in advance when the JCPOA was signed and committed to paper in the UN Security Council resolution that adopted the deal, they are highlighted in the Russian president’s decree of March 11, 2016 on measures for the implementation of UN Security Council resolution 2231 dated June 20, 2015, with its provisions remaining in force until the agreed term expires," the ministry stressed.

Iran nuclear dossier

The five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and Germany signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, with Iran in 2015, putting an end to a long-running standoff about Iran’s alleged development of nuclear weapons. However, during his first presidential term, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018 and re-imposed all the anti-Iranian sanctions after they began to be lifted under the deal. In response, Iran announced in 2020 that it would scale back its commitments under the JCPOA and limit access for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors.

In 2021-2022, negotiations involving Iran and the original signatories sought to restore the JCPOA to its initial terms but these talks concluded without a definitive resolution. After taking his second presidential office in 2025, Trump resumed the policy of maximum pressure on Iran.

On March 7, 2025, Trump said that he had sent a message to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, proposing talks on the nuclear program. Tehran rejected the idea of a direct dialogue with the US but said that talks could be continued via mediators. On March 30, the US leader also warned Iran about unprecedented bombing if it rejects the deal. In response, Khamenei expressed skepticism about the likelihood of US military intervention but warned that Iran was ready to give a strong reaction.

Under the deal’s term, Western countries will be able to activate the snapback mechanism, a process designed to restore UN sanctions on Iran, on October 18. If they do this, Tehran warned that it would withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, although its development was officially banned by Khamenei as far back as 2003.