Russia remains open to peaceful resolution of Ukrainian crisis — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russia is committed to finding peaceful solutions to the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

"Regarding the peaceful settlement, Russia remains open. This was also mentioned by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin during a telephone conversation with [US President Donald] Trump yesterday," he said.

On Thursday evening, Putin and Trump held their eighth phone call this year. The conversation between the two leaders lasted almost 2.5 hours, making it this year’s longest. Following the conversation, Trump announced that they agreed to meet in the Hungarian capital soon.