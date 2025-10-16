Russian oil sector acts flexibly in international market — Putin

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The national oil industry does not merely supply the domestic market but shows flexibility internationally, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum.

"The Russian oil sector is operating sustainably, preparing plans for the future. Our companies do not merely make reliable supplies to the domestic market but shows flexibility internationally, considering the challenging situation, and managed to build up new channels of supplies and payments," the president said.

While Russian exports of oil and petroleum products was confined largely to a single consumer, the European Union, the geography now is much broader, Putin stressed.