FSB accuses West of trying to sabotage new world order

SAMARKAND, October 16. /TASS/. Western elites with the help of their intelligence agencies are trying to prevent the emergence of a new architecture of international relations, harming geopolitical rivals and put allies and dependent nations under their thumb, Alexander Bortnikov, head of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), told the CIS Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services.

"The West is using all available means in an attempt to hinder the objective processes of establishing a new architecture of international relations based on the genuine principles of sovereign equality, indivisible security, non-interference in internal affairs and respect for the national interests of each state," he said.

Bortnikov said that the Euro-Atlantic ruling circles use aggressive propaganda, armed conflicts, sanctions wars, color revolutions, international terrorism, political and religious extremism to fend off the growing demand of the world's majority to unify, which is being promoted by organizations such as the SCO and BRICS. The main organizing and coordinating role is played by the special services of the leading NATO countries.

"They are directly related to the emergence of most of the current zones of instability - in the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe," he said.

"Relying on the intelligence community, Western elites are pursuing a purposeful course to undermine geopolitical rivals and, at the same time, to establish total control over allies and dependent states," he noted.