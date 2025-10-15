Lavrov keeps door open on Russia-US-China strategic stability talks

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The proposal to hold strategic stability talks between Moscow, Washington and Beijing is still on the table, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Kommersant daily.

"The long-standing initiative of trilateral Russia-US-China talks on strategic stability, floated under [US President] Joe Biden, is still there, regardless of the self-restrictions that we have announced. The idea has been floating around for years in one form or another," he noted.

According to Lavrov, Moscow’s position has been that "it’s up to China to decide." "They have their own approach, and it’s that their arsenal is currently incomparable with ours and the US one. Besides, we point out to our American colleagues every time they raise the issue that they should not forget about their allies, France and the UK, who, unlike us and China, are part of the same military alliance with the United States," the top Russian diplomat explained.