President Putin appoints Grozov Russian ambassador to Austria

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday to appoint Andrey Grozov ambassador to Austria.

In a separate decree, the diplomat was relieved of his duty as Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Minsk, a post he has held since 2018.

Grozov, 64, has been with the Russian Foreign Ministry since 1983. In 2021, he was awarded with the Medal of the Order For Services to the Fatherland, 2nd class. Grozov speaks German, English and French.

He will replace Dmitry Lyubinsky who has held the position of Russian ambassador to Austria for a decade. On August 18, 2025, Lyubinsky was appointed a Russian deputy foreign minister.