Medvedev describes US submarines as 'black cat in a dark room'

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The situation around Washington's nuclear submarines brings to mind the saying about a black cat in a dark room, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"[US President] Donald Trump is once again talking about the submarines he moved ‘over to the coast of Russia," this time noting that they are 'totally' undetectable," he wrote on Russia’s Max national messenger. "It's hard to find a black cat in a dark room, especially if there is no cat," Medvedev added.