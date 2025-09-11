Kirk’s murder seen as signal to Trump by opponents, expert says

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The murder of US conservative activist Charlie Kirk during a speech in Utah could be a signal to US President Donald Trump and an attempt to intimidate his supporters, said Alexander Ionov, a member of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights (SPCh) and president of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia.

"Perhaps Trump’s supporters are being intimidated in this way, showing that the sword of Damocles still hangs over his entire administration. Undoubtedly, this is primarily a signal to Donald Trump himself," said Ionov, recalling that not much time has passed since the assassination attempt on Trump himself in July2024 under similar circumstances.

Ionov noted that any university events are mass gatherings that should, by law, be safeguarded by the police. "In this case, as with Donald Trump’s campaign rally, neither the Secret Service nor the police performed their duties," the expert added.

Kirk was shot on Wednesday during his speech at a university in Orem, Utah. He died in the hospital from his injuries. The activist, a supporter of US President Donald Trump, had repeatedly spoken out against US military aid to Ukraine.

The Washington Post published an enhanced 10-second video showing an unknown individual fleeing across the roof of a building located 128 meters from the site of Kirk’s speech immediately after the shooting. A small group of police officers was nearby. Local police told journalists that the shot was likely "fired from a long distance on the roof."