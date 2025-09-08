Russia ready to work honestly with everyone — top diplomat

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow is ready to engage in honest dialogue with everyone without building a "Berlin Wall."

"We live on one very small planet. Building the Berlin Wall and conditional walls between ourselves and our vast Eurasian space was a Western-style approach, as was the case in the Soviet Union and the post-Soviet space. We do not want to build any walls," the top diplomat said at a meeting with students and faculty of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

"We want to work honestly. And if our interlocutors are ready to do the same, on an equal and mutually respectful basis, we are ready for dialogue with everyone," Lavrov emphasized.

In his opinion, "this was clearly demonstrated by the talks in Alaska between Presidents [Vladimir] Putin and [Donald] Trump." "The difference between this [US] administration and its predecessors under [former US President Joe] Biden, and many European so-called leaders, is that they are willing not only to listen, but also to hear," the Russian foreign minister emphasized. He believes the Alaska conversation demonstrated President Trump and his team's understanding of resolving all issues, including the Ukrainian crisis, based on respect for all parties' legitimate national interests. Lavrov clarified that, in the case of Ukraine, this means "eliminating the root causes of this crisis."

The top Russian diplomat also recalled Putin's prediction of a future multipolar world.