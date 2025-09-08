Arctic, LNG, space could become basis for Russia-US cooperation — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia and the US have prospects for cooperation in such areas as the Arctic, liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, and space, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing students and lecturers of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

"Interesting prospects, in the economy in particular, including the production of liquefied natural gas, including in Alaska, and much more. In general, the Arctic opens up a large field for cooperation, space, of course," he said.

"Therefore, an honest, open discussion of each other's positions and identification of similarities that need to be translated into practical actions, and preventing disagreements from escalating into confrontation, especially a heated one. This is our main principle," Lavrov stressed.