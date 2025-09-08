Putin notes successful progress of partner, allied ties between Russia, Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, September 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent greetings to his Tajikistani counterpart Emomali Rahmon on the upcoming 34th anniversary of the republic’s independence.

In his message, Putin noted the successful advancement of strategic partnership and allied relations between the two countries, Rahmon’s press service reported.

"Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday, the State Independence Day of the Republic of Tajikistan. <...> Russian-Tajik relations are successfully developing in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance. Our countries productively cooperate on various tracks, coordinating efforts within the framework of the CIS, the CSTO (the Collective Security Treaty Organization - TASS), the SCO (the Shanghai Cooperation Organization - TASS), the UN and other multilateral structures," Putin said in a statement posted on the Tajik leader’s website.

"I am confident that we will continue to expand constructive bilateral ties in every possible way to the benefit of our friendly peoples and in the interests of ensuring security and stability in the Central Asian region," the Russian leader emphasized.

He also noted that Tajikistan had achieved significant progress in the social and economic spheres and enjoys well-deserved respect on the global stage. The Russian president wished Rahmon good health and further success and peace and prosperity to all the republic’s citizens.

Independence Day is marked in Tajikistan on September 9. Along with Putin, congratulatory messages were sent to Rahmon by Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump, the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the Iranian president, the kings of the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia, and the emperor of Japan, among others.