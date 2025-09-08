LUGANSK, September 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost 4,300 troops and foreign mercenaries in the Lugansk People’s Republic over the past week, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Analysis of the progress of the special military operation on the borders of the LPR over the past week. <...> Russia’s battlegroups North, South, and West eliminated about 4,310 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries, which is 195 more than in the previous reporting period. The battlegroup West inflicted the greatest damage to the enemy's manpower while operating in the Kupyansk area and the Svatovo-Kremenetshoye direction in the LPR," he said after analyzing the Russian Defense Ministry’s reports.

The military expert added that, during this period, the Russian army also destroyed five Ukrainian tanks, 62 field artillery guns, 75 radio-electronic and counter-battery warfare stations, 103 munitions, fuel, and material depots, as well as over 300 enemy combat vehicles.

Marochko added that the situation on the front line in the LPR remained tense overall. Over the past week, however, Russian troops improved their tactical positions, expanded their zone of control in the Petrovsky area, and took control of new territories in the Kremenskaya forests. They also fought positional battles in the areas of Nadiya and Novogrigorovka (Ukrainian name - Novoyegorovka).