Ukraine pursued cultural genocide in Kursk Region — historian

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. During the invasion of the Kursk Region, Ukraine wanted to commit cultural genocide, seeking to destroy elements of Russian national identity, said Yelena Malysheva, head of the National Center for Historical Memory (NCIP) under the President of the Russian Federation.

"We can say this because the basis of any genocide, in addition to physical destruction, is the destruction of national identity. And these are two interrelated phenomena. And therefore, the destruction of what is the basis for national identity is a deliberate policy that can be described as cultural genocide," Malysheva told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the EEF.

She added that on September 9, Kursk will host a specialized NCIP event jointly with the government of the Kursk Region and the Society for the Protection of Monuments.

"When we turned to this topic, it became clear that this is not a simple list, that is, it is not just a list of lost and damaged objects, but that each object reveals exactly the essence of cultural genocide - what it is aimed at and what exactly is our national identification through cultural heritage objects," the historian explained.

According to Malysheva, who is also member of the Civic Chamber, analysis of the destroyed and damaged cultural monuments provides an "interesting puzzle."

"What did they hit? First, they attack the historical figures who inspire pride and consolidation in our society. That is, they destroyed the monuments dedicated to historical figures," she explained. "Secondly, they destroy the so-called short-range memory. This is something that is connected with the Soviet legacy and Soviet statesmen, events, facts. They are trying to sever the link between generations. Third, educational institutions are under threat. This is also very symbolic. Schools, universities, and institutes that embody the national code, namely the educational code, are being destroyed."

Malysheva also noted that cultural institutions, clubs and buildings that are cultural heritage are becoming targets.

"And, of course, everything related to faith. All that is connected with the holiest things for Russian society, the temples. It is precisely the objects that were targeted. And all this is, of course, cultural genocide, that's for sure," she added.

The NCIP head also stressed that these crimes are similar to the actions of the Nazis during the Great Patriotic War.