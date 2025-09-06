VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. European countries have failed to preserve the continent, messing things up, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS.

"Look at how they simply shut down human rights activities in an instant, and they aren’t going back there any more. They have in fact abandoned all talk of democracy, while they claimed to be the only ones who knew how to develop it. The reason is because they have failed to preserve Europe. They have messed things up on their own continent," she noted on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"These countries allowed themselves to take a nosedive in terms of economic development - to say nothing of industries and science with regard to the European Union. However, apart from other things, they have become a factor behind tragic developments on their own continent. These countries used to lecture others. They brought the human rights agenda to Asia, they taught the Africans how to develop democracy, they went to Latin America for some reason, but now, they have created a humanitarian disaster at home that they don’t know how to get out of," the Russian diplomat added.