Russian President Putin to hold press conference in Beijing

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will answer questions from journalists at the end of his visit to China, a TASS correspondent reports.

Putin is currently on a four-day official visit to China. The Russian president visited two cities, Tianjin and Beijing upon an invitation from his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

In Tianjin, Putin along with other world leaders took part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit and in Beijing he attended a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

In addition to participating in general events in China, the Russian leader held a number of bilateral meetings, including with Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.