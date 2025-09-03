MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,300 troops in battles with Russian forces across all frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

According to the figures, the Ukrainian army lost up to 135 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup North, over 230 in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West, more than 200 in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South, up to 450 in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center, about 225 in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East, and roughly 60 in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr.

The ministry reported that units of the Battlegroup North defeated three mechanized brigades, an airborne assault brigade, and a territorial defense brigade of the Ukrainian army near the settlements of Alekseyevka, Varachino, Mogritsa, Proletarskoye, and Yunakovka in the Sumy Region. In the Kharkov direction, Russian troops defeated units of a Ukrainian motorized infantry brigade and an assault regiment near the settlements of Volchansk and Udy. The enemy lost an armored combat vehicle, 11 cars, and a field artillery gun. A radio-electronic warfare station, two ammunition depots, and eight materiel warehouses were also destroyed.

Meanwhile, units of the Battlegroup West took up more favorable lines and positions, striking at Ukrainian personnel and equipment. Kiev lost five armored vehicles, 15 cars, and two artillery guns. Nine radio-electronic warfare stations and five ammunition depots were destroyed.

Units of the Battlegroup South also improved their tactical position, inflicting losses on Ukrainian brigades. The enemy lost two armored combat vehicles, six cars, and three artillery guns, including two Western-made ones. Two radio-electronic warfare stations, an ammunition depot, and a supply depot were also destroyed.

Units of the Battlegroup Center took up more favorable lines and positions, with their actions resulting in the loss of seven Ukrainian armored combat vehicles, three cars, and an artillery gun. Two counter-battery radar stations were also destroyed.

Units of the Battlegroup East advanced deeper into enemy defenses, defeating Ukrainian brigades in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. The enemy lost an armored combat vehicle, eight cars, and an artillery gun, while a materiel warehouse was destroyed.

Finally, the Battlegroup Dnepr defeated Ukrainian manpower and equipment in the Zaporozhye Region. Kiev lost nine cars, two artillery guns, and four radio-electronic warfare stations, while another materiel warehouse was destroyed.