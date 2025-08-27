Russian combat engineers find large number of cluster submunitions in Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Field engineer groups of the Military Engineering Academy’s International Anti-Mine Center working within Russia’s Battlegroup North regularly come across artillery shells and cluster submunitions during their mine clearance effort in the Belgorod Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

"Military engineers are carrying out work to detect and render harmless improvised explosives and unexploded ordnance dropped from UAVs and kamikaze drones of the Ukrainian army in border areas of the Belgorod Region. Field engineers constantly caution civilians against approaching suspicious objects closely. As specialists say, they frequently find cluster submunitions in addition to remnants of remote mine-laying in fields and forest belts," the ministry said in a statement.

In their systematic survey of the Belgorod Region, military engineers have uncovered artillery shells and improvised submunitions from the Ukrainian army’s bombardments and drone attacks, it said.

"Mine-clearance specialists use various advanced models of special military equipment and armament in carrying out all measures. They conduct all operations in special mine clearance protective outfits that ensure field engineers’ safety in their work with dangerous finds. Each action requires utmost concentration of attention and strict compliance with safety measures as the enemy frequently uses booby traps and other insidious mine-laying methods," the ministry stressed.