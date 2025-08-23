MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russia may consider rebuilding its relations with Finland if Helsinki adopts a neutral stance regarding the Ukrainian conflict, according to Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the Federation Council’s Committee on International Affairs, who shared his opinion in a radio interview.

Dzhabarov pointed out that Finland has recently taken increasingly Russophobic positions. He emphasized that if Finland aims to restore diplomatic ties, it should reconsider its current approach and adopt a more neutral attitude toward Russia in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. "If they want to repair relations with our country, they should think about changing their behavior and attitude toward Russia - at least by maintaining neutrality in the current conflict," he stated. "If Finland acts respectfully and with dignity, I believe we could eventually respond positively and engage in some form of cooperation. But at the moment, that seems unlikely."

Earlier, Finnish President Alexander Stubb attempted to draw a historical parallel between the present situation in Ukraine and the events of 1944, when Finland ceded part of its territory to the Soviet Union to avoid the repercussions of its involvement in Nazi Germany’s crimes.