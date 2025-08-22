Lavrov reiterates support for Venezuelan authorities' efforts to protect sovereignty

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held a phone call with Venezuelan Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, expressing support for the efforts by the Latin American country’s authorities to protect national sovereignty amid external pressure.

"Lavrov expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan leadership and reaffirmed comprehensive support to its efforts to protect national sovereignty and ensure institutional sustainability amid growing external pressure on Caracas," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The parties also confirmed their mutual determination to continue strengthening relations of strategic partnership between Russia and Venezuela and agreed to increase cooperation and coordinate their approaches in global affairs, particularly within the Group of Friends in Defense of the United Nations Charter.