Approximately 6,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war currently held in Russia

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Approximately 6,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war are being held in institutions of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN), RT reported, citing a source in law enforcement agencies.

"According to information obtained by RT from a source in law enforcement agencies, about six thousand Ukrainian prisoners of war are currently held in Russian FSIN institutions. Some of them have been detained since the spring of 2022," the report stated.

Earlier, TASS reported, citing captured Ukrainian serviceman Yevgeny Kostyshak, that many Ukrainian military personnel surrender hoping to be included in prisoner exchanges and then reunited with their families.