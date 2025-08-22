Kiev regime increases attacks on Alyoshki in Kherson Region amid talks on Ukraine deal

GENICHESK, August 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have increased attacks on the town of Alyoshki in the Kherson Region amid negotiations on settling the Ukraine conflict, District Head Ruslan Khomenko has said.

"We began to receive more complete and shocking statistics about shelling attacks on the town of Alyoshki. The enemy has continued and even escalated the attacks against the background of the talks on the peaceful settlement of the conflict. Nazi cells are angered that the deliveries of new cannon fodder and drugs to the trenches may stop, this is the only way to explain the irrational actions by the criminal Kiev regime," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Khomenko added that from August 15 through 20, Ukrainian troops carried out 302 strikes with mortar and tube artillery and 82 drone attacks on the district, killing one civilian and injuring ten.

"Overnight into August 20, in one of the populated centers, the Nazis attempted to murder the family of my colleague, an administration staffer. The house was destroyed with motor vehicles damaged. Luckily, the family was not harmed. This is an abnormal reaction to the selfless labor of a person who is day and night helping civilians, arriving at incoming strikes and fires, personally participating in extinguishing blazes," Khomenko stressed.

US President Donald Trump held a meeting with Zelensky and several European leaders on resolving the Ukraine conflict in the White House on August 18, following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. The talks involved Finnish President Alexander Stubb, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The White House hosted such a large number of top leaders simultaneously for the first time in history. This unprecedented lineup of participants, which underscores the importance of the issue under discussion, was also highlighted by the US president.

In addition, Trump held a phone call with Putin during the meeting. According to the US leader, they discussed, among other things, the prospects for a meeting between Putin and Zelensky, followed by trilateral talks. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that the leaders of Russia and the United States spoke in favor of continuing direct talks between Moscow and Kiev, including the possibility of elevating their level.