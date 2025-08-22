Rubicon Center operators use aerial ramming to hit Ukrainian equipment — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. FPV drone operators from the Russian Defense Ministry's Rubicon Advanced Unmanned Technologies Testing Center have hit Ukrainian military equipment, communication systems, and firing positions using aerial ramming.
The ministry has released video footage of the strikes.
"The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of strikes against automobile and armored vehicles (including foreign-made ones), elements of communication systems, fire emplacements of the Ukrainian army, as well as footage of aerial ramming of enemy UAVs in the area of the special military operation by FPV drone crews from the Russian Defense Ministry's Rubicon Advanced Unmanned Technology Testing Center," the news release says.