Russia retaliates to British sanctions by adding 21 people to stop list — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. In response to UK sanctions against Moscow, Russia has banned 21 Britons from entering the country, reporters and members of non-governmental organizations among them, according to the list published on the Foreign Ministry website.

"In response to London's ongoing confrontational course, in which efforts are being made to demonize our country, anti-Russian narratives are being actively fabricated to reduce Moscow's influence in the international arena, and the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev is further being pumped with weapons, it was decided to include several media representatives, NGOs, and consulting structures and the expert community of Great Britain in the Russian stop list," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The list includes British citizens, as well as "third-country nationals cooperating with the destructive British media and consulting structures."

"Among them are individuals spreading disinformation and unfounded accusations against Russia in the context of their own activities and carrying out hostile lobbying activities, including advocating for tougher anti-Russian policies of the West and increased support for the Kiev regime," the statement said.

"The efforts of British propagandists are irresponsible, they contribute to increasing the risks of destabilizing the global energy market and redirecting Western resources from promoting international development to fueling Kiev's militaristic aspirations and supporting its own military-industrial complex. In turn, this is hitting the countries of the global South, which is already experiencing the historical consequences of colonialism and imperialism, and has now also become an object of the West's neocolonial aspirations."

The Foreign Ministry expressed confidence that "such collateral damage does not bother London and its allies, who pay lip service to protecting universal human values in the Ukrainian conflict. The speed with which, after the start of their operation, the British took the anti-Russian information campaign to a new level, and examples of their attacks on other countries indicate that similar propaganda levers can be used against any international actor whose actions no longer meet the interests of the collective West," the Foreign Ministry stated.