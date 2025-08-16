Putin invites Trump in English to meet in Moscow next time

ANCHORAGE /Alaska /, August 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin invited in English his US counterpart Donald Trump to hold their next meeting in Moscow.

Summing up the results of their talks in Alaska at a joint news conference, Trump said: "We'll speak to you very soon, and probably see you again very soon." "Next time in Moscow?" Putin replied.

"Oh, that's an interesting one," the US leader said. " I'll get a little heat on that one, but I could see it possibly happening."

Earlier, the top-level Russia-US talks were held at the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska. The presidents of Russia and the United States left the room, where they talked in the presence of top diplomats and aides.

The leaders talked for slightly more than three hours, counting from their brief conversation on the red carpet on the tarmac. This was the longest-ever conversation of Putin and Trump, TASS has calculated.