Russian Justice Ministry declares NGO Reporters without Borders undesirable

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Justice Ministry has added Reporters sans frontieres (Reporters without Borders) to the list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations whose activities are considered undesirable in Russia.

The list on the ministry’s website also includes the American Group 36

Earlier, the telecommunications watchdog restricted access to the Reporters Without Borders website in Russia.

Reporters without Borders is an international non-governmental organization whose declared goal is to protect journalists and media industry employees. It was founded in 1985 in Montpellier, with its head office in Paris.