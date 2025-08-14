MOSCOW, August 14, /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ drone attack on Belgorod shows that the Kiev regime is writhing in hysterics ahead of the upcoming Russia-U.S. summit in Alaska, according to Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador at large for issues of the Kiev regime’s crimes.

Earlier, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that Ukrainian drones attacked the regional government’s building, causing damage. In addition, three civilians were injured in the Ukrainian armed force (AFU) strike.

"It seems very much like that the Kiev regime is writhing in hysterics ahead of the summit in Alaska. Belgorod is just 30 km from the border and AFU arranged a terrorist strike with a political message. This is not the action of a civilized country, but an assault by a thug who is used to waging war on civilians," Miroshnik wrote on his Telegram channel.

Trump said on August 8 that he hopes to hold a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15. This was later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who said that the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing options for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.