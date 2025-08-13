{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ukraine crisis

Still no word from Kiev on setting up working groups for negotiations — ministry

"We expect these groups to be formed and start their work as quickly as possible," Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department Alexey Fadeyev stressed

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Moscow has not yet received a formal response from Kiev on its initiative to set up three working groups for negotiations, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department Alexey Fadeyev has told reporters.

"During the July 23 meeting in Istanbul, we proposed to the Ukrainian side to form three working groups on political, military and humanitarian issues, which can operate, notably, in a remote format. So far, we have received no official response from Kiev," the diplomat said.

At the same time, he said that the matters are being discussed and "are still on the table."

"We expect these groups to be formed and start their work as quickly as possible," Fadeyev added.

Ukraine crisis
Putin-Trump Alaska Summit
Trump proposes to freeze front line in Ukraine, swap territories — news outlet
The US president noted that these de facto borders would not receive international recognition
Kiev comes to terms with loss of Donbass, tries to save Sumy — security forces
To prevent a crisis among the population, the Ukrainian command began to falsify information, the source said
Kim assures Putin of supporting Russia — media
According to KCNA, Putin praised North Korea’s assistance and the heroism of its soldiers in the liberation of the Kursk Region
Lavrov to take part in Russia-US summit — MFA
Russia expects the meeting to allow the leaders to focus on the entire range of issues, from the Ukraine crisis to the obstacles hindering normal and meaningful dialogue, Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Alexey Fadeyev said
Defense contractor delivers batch of new Su-34 frontline bombers to Russian troops
The new aircraft have undergone a full cycle of factory trials and testing in various operational modes and have flown to the airfield of their operation
Putin, Trump have great prospects to achieve peace in Ukraine — former PM
"I don’t think peace will be achieved overnight, but I hope the process will begin to take shape," Nikolay Azarov added
Russian commander warns of sinister intentions as Ukraine amasses forces near border area
"Reports coming in say that forces have been concentrated there to carry out an attack in that vicinity," Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov said
Russian drones eliminate column of Ukrainian nationalist unit near Kupyansk
According to military expert Andrey Marochko, Russian means of objective control detected three Ukrainian pickup trucks crying troops near Kupyansk, moving towards Kurilovka
Trump’s major goal is to normalize relations with Russia, says French diplomat
"Ukraine is not his major concern," Jean de Gliniasty said
EU uses Russian 'enemy' narrative to cover up own failures — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova asserted that Euro-Atlantic capitals remain committed to achieving a "strategic defeat" of Russia, willing to go to any lengths to realize this objective
SGTT CEO: Power Machines may remain Siemens’ partner even after the exit from SGTT
SGTT CEO: Power Machines may remain Siemens' partner even after the exit from SGTT
Serbian sniper who fought in Donbass reports threats from his homeland
According to Dejan Beric, foreign security services deliberately target Serbs living in Russia who are facing financial difficulties, recruiting them to carry out terrorist attacks
Main battles in Velikaya Novosyolka area are near Aleksandrograd — DPR head
Denis Pushilin highlighted notable progress by Russian forces in this sector
Dialogue with Ukraine unrealistic as long as current regime is in place — ex-MP
Spiridon Kilinkarov emphasized that if the current Ukrainian leadership remains in power, they will continue to violate the Constitution
US, EU leaders agree to maintain close coordination on Ukraine — von der Leyen
European Council President Ursula von der Leyen also said Europe, the US and NATO "have strengthened the common ground for Ukraine"
EU must not issue orders, set conditions to Russian, US presidents — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister explained why he did not sign the joint statement by EU leaders on the upcoming talks between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
Vitaly Saveliev: We can take a punch
The CEO of Aeroflot in Top Business Officials: a special project from TASS
Putin-Trump meeting in Alaska presents chance to end Ukrainian conflict — expert
"This is a very difficult issue, and it's one that will require difficult solutions," former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and ex-UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter said
Russian troops strike Ukrainian military-industrial sites over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 265 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Ukraine elections now impossible as Zelensky regime to just replicate itself — former PM
"It is not necessary for a new leader to be referred to as Zelensky; the surname can change, but the regime will remain and continue the same Russophobic, Nazi, and Bandera policies and, in essence, war propaganda," Nikolay Azarov stated
Turkey ready to host summit on Ukraine — Erdogan
"The establishment of working groups on military, humanitarian, and political issues will open up a path to a summit meeting," the Turkish president said
Ukrainian military grows increasingly frustrated with 'stupid' losses — WSJ
According to the newspaper, the Ukrainian military complains of a centralized command culture that punishes initiative and results in pointless loss of life
Ukrainian lawmaker sees possibility of military coup in Ukraine after Russia-US summit
Anna Skorokhod warned that the Ukrainians will have to brace for tough decisions
Herman Gref: I am a long-run player
Sberbank CEO in Top Officials, a special project by TASS
Military base in Alaska's Anchorage to host Putin-Trump summit — media
After considering options in Juneau, Anchorage, and Fairbanks, organizers determined that only Anchorage had the necessary infrastructure, CNN reported
Diplomat reveals impetus behind Russia-US summit
According to Alexey Fadeyev, the Russian presidential administration has repeatedly said that it’s possible to quickly agree both on a phone call and a personal meeting between the two heads of state
Azerbaijan skips meeting of CIS states' council of internal affairs ministers — agency
At the meeting, the chairmanship passed from Belarus to Russia
Zelensky’s inner circle transfers $50 mln every month to UAE accounts — Turkish newspaper
At the same time, it published no documents to prove the transfers, according to Aydinlik
Iranian president slams Netanyahu’s pledge to help resolve Iran’s water problems
The day before, the Israeli PM recorded a video address to the people of Iran, in which he called upon the Iranians to rise up and stage a revolt against the Islamic Republic, pledging them assistance in resolving water supply issues
Ukraine concerned Trump to 'sell out' Kiev at Alaska summit — Politico
The media outlet brands such an outcome as "Ukraine’s nightmare"
European Commission is aiming to change power in Hungary, Russian intelligence says
The press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service noted that "Brussels is outraged by the attempts of Budapest to pursue independent policy and influence collective decision-making, primarily on Russia and Ukraine"
Trump administration lacks any real Russia-Ukraine experts — FT
According to the report, the United States tasked Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, a real estate developer, with leading talks with Moscow, while career experts have been sidelined
Merz convenes emergency meeting to debate ruling coalition's failures — media
The meeting is expected to cover recent mistakes by German Chancellor, his Bundestag faction, and the coalition - in particular, restrictions on arms exports to Israel, Bild reports
Ukraine loses war to Russia, future to be decided by other countries — Orban
In any case, the Hungarian PM believes, "Ukraine will not determine its own future, because it is it that has upset the balance of power and jeopardized its own statehood"
Trump recalled how Orban ruled out Kiev’s victory over Russia
"A friend of mine said that Russia is tough because they just keep on fighting," the US leader said
Press review: Washington ready to tackle 'irritants' and Russia makes hay on battlefield
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 13th
Anchorage tightens security ahead of Trump-Putin summit
According to Anna Vernaya, director of the Russian Center of Culture in Alaska, the local authorities and residents are doing their best to "offer a safe and favorable environment to the talks"
Britain concerned about European comments before US-Russia summit — Telegraph
"Unlike our European colleagues, we are not publicly out there making demands of the Americans," the unnamed British official stated
Russia may create gas turbines with capacity over 300 MW
The work is underway in parallel to organize service maintenance of gas turbines already installed in Russia
Russia says ready to maintain expert dialogue with Japan, provided it depoliticized
"The Russian side again stressed that the unprecedented degradation of relations between Russia and Japan was solely the fault of the official Tokyo," the ministry noted
Russia’s Tor-E2 surface-to-air missile system outshines foreign rivals — experts
Experts say that a key difference of the Russian surface-to-air missile system from foreign rivals is that it features a more effective air reconnaissance capability
Russian, US supervision necessary to shift regime in Ukraine — former PM
These countries "are the ones who can provide for regime change and a transition period to set the stage for free elections, restore democratic rights and freedoms, reinstate Ukraine's Constitution, bring back opposition parties and the media," Nikolay Azarov said
Russia produces over 35,000 Piranha drones that destroyed first Abrams tanks
A Pirahna-10 FPV drone destroyed the first US-made Abrams tank in the special military operation in Ukraine in February 2024
Next few hours to be key for Ukraine-controlled part of Donetsk People’s Republic — expert
In Julian Ropcke's opinion, further advance of the Russian troops will mean that the last two major cities of the region - Slavyansk and Kramatorsk - will be cut off from the Greater Dnieper, leaving only Kharkov for supply lines to go through
Ukrainian defense may soon collapse like dominoes — Polish general
Leon Komornicki emphasized that "heavy equipment cannot break through heavily fortified positions dominated by drones," so "the Ukrainian defense is being breached by light equipment, such as motorcycles, which exploit gaps in the defense"
EU will turn away from Zelensky and try to improve relations with Russia — senator
Vladimir Dzhabarov stressed that bargaining over the lawful territories of the Russian Federation will be out of place when it comes to resolving the Ukrainian conflict
Estonia moves to expel Russian diplomat
The Estonian Foreign Ministry said that the diplomat "has been directly and actively involved in undermining the constitutional order and legal system of Estonia"
Europe, Ukraine do not belong at Putin-Trump talks — expert
"Europe is not seeking a peaceful resolution to the conflict," former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and ex-UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter believes
IN BRIEF: Putin’s key statements at meeting on economic issues
According to the head of state, the decline in inflation in Russia is an "important achievement"
Russian army advances at impressive pace in Krasnoarmeisk area, NYT reports
The publication notes that the advance of Russian troops to Krasnoarmeisk serves as a stern warning that the Russian army is capable of conducting effective combat operations in a short time
Ukraine will inevitably lose territories — US expert
"Kherson, Zaporozhye, Donetsk and Lugansk - they are part of Russia constitutionally," said Scott Ritter, a former United States Marine Corps intelligence officer, and a former UNSCOM weapons inspector
Russia promises to study details of 'Trump Route' project in South Caucasus
"The involvement of extra-regional forces in the South Caucasus should promote a peaceful agenda, rather than create new problems and new dividing lines," Alexey Fadeyev noted
Ukraine’s shelling attack near ZNPP sets fire to dry grass — governor
"The situation is under control and poses no threats either to the facility or to local residents," Yevgeny Balitsky said
Moscow’s position on Ukraine unchanged ahead of Russia-US summit — MFA
"It was set out in this very room a little over a year ago, on June 14, 2024," Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Alexey Fadeyev pointed out
Trilateral Russia-US-Ukraine summit may be held next week — CBS
This information was confirmed by two sources, the channel said
Zapad 2025 exercise to practice planning use of nukes, Oreshnik missile — Belarus
The Russia-Belarus strategic drills dubbed Zapad 2025 will run on September 12-16 in Belarus
Putin congratulates Kim on 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese rule
Kim Jong Un, in turn, stressed that North Korea remembers the Red Army’s role in Korea’s liberation
Putin-Trump meeting may back Zelensky into diplomatic corner — media
According to the media outlet, the leader of the Kiev regime and his team are doing everything in their power "to influence" Trump ahead of his meeting with Putin
Ukrainian politician says Zelensky irrelevant, has no business being at Alaska summit
Nothing depends on Vladimir Zelensky now, Viktor Medvedchuk said
EU ready to ease anti-Russian sanctions if ceasefire in Ukraine laid down — Sky News
The plan for sanctions will be immediately reimplemented if any violations of the ceasefire occur, the sources said
Zelensky says he would not withdraw troops from Donbass
According to him, Donbass is supposedly a "springboard for a future new offensive," which may also target the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Kharkov
Rubio says Alaska summit will be ‘feel-out meeting’
The US Secretary of State rejected allegations that the upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is a concession to the Russian side
Kiev’s top commander sends reserves to Krasnoarmeisk due to 'difficult situation'
Ukrainian media outlets reported earlier that the situation had sharply deteriorated for the Ukrainian armed forces near Dobropolye, Mirnograd and Krasnoarmeisk
Russia thinking up response to expulsion of diplomat by Estonia
Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department Alexey Fadeev noted that this is not the first hostile act on the part of Estonia
Russia says Norway's policy of militarization of Svalbard archipelago unacceptable
Alexey Fadeyev, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry added that Moscow views Oslo's efforts to build up militarily around the archipelago as a violation of the treaty and as an attack on Russia's interests
Europe, Ukraine on edge ahead of Russia-US summit — European Parliament member
Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann noted that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz planned to host an online meeting on the Ukraine issue on August 13
Zelensky says will talk to Trump after Alaska summit
"Trump suggested to me that, following the Alaska meeting, we would be in contact to discuss the results and outline our next steps," Vladimir Zelensky said after video talks with Trump and European leaders
Zelensky says Ukraine won’t recognize results of upcoming Russia-US summit
"It is impossible to talk about Ukraine without Ukraine," Vladimir Zelensky said
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions
The debris of a drone came down on the roof of a 16-story apartment building in the city of Volgograd
At least 51 French mercenaries remain in Ukraine — former French intel officer
"The rest have been killed or demobilized," Captain Nicolas Cinquini said
Trump says he was bothered by Zelensky's statements on territorial issues
The American leader emphasized that he "disagrees with what Zelensky has done, very, very severely"
Kiev ready to discuss any kind of ceasefire, sees truce as foundational to peace talks
"Any ceasefire, particularly a comprehensive one, is a starting point for a proper beginning of negotiations," Mikhail Podolyak said
FACTBOX: What is known about partial restriction of calls in Telegram, WhatsApp in Russia
The Ministry of Digital Development allowed the restoration of access to call services in these messengers if their owners comply with the requirements of the Russian law
Kiev may agree to withdraw troops from DPR for fear of losing US support
Earlier, Western media outlets said that the US demanded territorial concessions from Ukraine in order to resolve the conflict with Russia
Trump says may raise cyberattacks topic with Putin
The US leader also admitted that the United States itself carried out hacking attacks
Kiev moves forces to Krasnoarmeysk ahead of Putin-Trump meeting — DPR head
Denis Pushilin explained that Ukrainian military logistics in the region have been compromised, making their forces withdraw from well-equipped positions to less prepared ones
Foreigners who come to fight for Russia in special op are 'idealists' — Serbian sniper
Dejan Beric added that he came in 2014 to repay his "debt to the Russian people," who volunteered to help the Serbs during the civil war in Yugoslavia
Alaska expects Putin-Trump summit to begin 'new era of peace' — ex-lieutenant governor
According to Mead Treadwell, it will be a sigh of relief for the world and a renewal of constructive engagement among people of the Arctic
No response from Spanish parliament to European initiative in support of Kiev — newspaper
According to the report, the initiative originated from one of the Baltic states and was formally transmitted through Brussels to the chairs of foreign affairs committees across European parliaments to garner their backing
Kiev ready to undertake any sinister acts to disrupt Russia-US-talks — diplomat
"As soon as reports about preparations for the summit began to pop up, and the sides confirmed the possibility of the two leaders’ meeting in Alaska, shelling of the border territories intensified by at least 25%," Rodion Miroshnik said
Russian advance in DPR 'significant,' triggers 'confusion' — Financial Times
The newspaper reiterates that the advance "marks some of the most significant Russian gains in the past year, and comes at a perilous moment for Ukraine, whose army is struggling with shortages of manpower and ammunition"
US urges Kiev to make realistic assessment of its capabilities — media
The US "is asking them to be realistic in their assessment of what they can do with the combat power that they have," a US official told Politico
Russia to thank Trump for mutually beneficial end to Ukraine conflict — senior officer
Lieutenant-General Apty Alaudinov highlighted the significance of a potential meeting between the US and Russian presidents
Serbian PM plans to dismiss pro-Russian politicians due to pressure from West — source
The reshuffles are expected at the beginning of the next week
Netanyahu calls on Iranians to revolt, promises help with water in return
"The moment your country is free, Israel's top water experts will flood into every Iranian city bringing cutting-edge technology and know-how," the minister said
Russian troops liberate two communities in Donetsk region over past day
"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlements of Suvorovo and Nikanorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active and decisive operations," Russia’s Defense Ministry said
Witkoff supports Russian control over liberated territories of Ukraine — Times
Such an agreement, the newspaper notes, would allow Kiev not to hold an all-Ukrainian referendum on the border changes, as required by the country's constitution
Ukrainian POW rejects exchange, plans to stay in Russia
Vladimir Zhovnovsky also said that the Ukrainian government should be replaced
US State Department declines to identify Trump-Putin meeting as Ukraine talks
When asked whether the US was prepared to apply pressure on Russia, US State Department Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce noted that american leader "knows that he has many tools in his tool chest"
Provocations become Kiev’s signature — Russia about Ukraine’s plans to disrupt summit
Earlier on August 12, the Defense Ministry said that immediately before the Friday’s summit the Ukrainian army plans a provocative strike in the Kharkov Region using UAVs and missiles against one of the densely populated residential areas or a hospital
Diplomat sees Zelensky fighting against Ukrainian people, not Russia
Maria Zakharova pointed to Kiev’s silence regarding Ukraine refusing a thousand POWs
Russia takes strong position ahead of Putin-Trump meeting — former US legislator
Richard Black drew attention to the steady advance of Russian troops, emphasizing that the Ukrainian "defensive line is buckling"
What we know about foiled terrorist plot against senior defense official outside Moscow
The suspect, born in 1989, is a citizen of Russia and Ukraine, the FSB said
Kiev not peace-oriented, seeks to keep fighting going — Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Alexey Fadeyev pointed to statements from Vladimir Zelensky following a meeting with Head of Ukraine’s Security Service Vasily Malyuk about personally authorizing some operations against Russia
Putin lauds North Korean soldiers’ heroism during liberating Kursk Region
The Russian leader noted the valor, heroism and selflessness of North Korean soldiers
BP's Bob Dudley on working in Russia: 'We have the trust'
In an interview with TASS, Dudley talks about leaving BP, outlines the reasons why oil prices are unlikely to return to $100 per barrel and reveals the ways to gain the trust necessary for working in Russia
Russia’s Skat UAV new module helps dodge FPV interceptors in automatic mode
Director of the Kalashnikov Group Division for the Export of Drones and Loitering Munitions Leonid Rokeakh said the drone maintains constant contact with an operator
Tatyana Bakalchuk: I dared to take risks and it paid off
The CEO of Wildberries, Russia's largest Internet retailer, in a TASS special project on Top Business Officials
Europe’s positions in Ukraine settlement process weakening — French diplomat
"The amount of financing Kiev wants to have is unthinkable for European countries with their weakened economies," Jean de Gliniasty said
E3 appeal to UN on resuming sanctions against Iran — media
The United Kingdom, Germany, and France have urged the UN to activate the snapback mechanism, which would reinstate UN Security Council sanctions against Tehran if negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program are not resumed, the Financial Times reported
US shocked by possibility of China’s AI models becoming global standard — WSJ
US tech companies have to revise strategies in the environment of intensified competition
