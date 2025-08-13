Still no word from Kiev on setting up working groups for negotiations — ministry

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Moscow has not yet received a formal response from Kiev on its initiative to set up three working groups for negotiations, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department Alexey Fadeyev has told reporters.

"During the July 23 meeting in Istanbul, we proposed to the Ukrainian side to form three working groups on political, military and humanitarian issues, which can operate, notably, in a remote format. So far, we have received no official response from Kiev," the diplomat said.

At the same time, he said that the matters are being discussed and "are still on the table."

"We expect these groups to be formed and start their work as quickly as possible," Fadeyev added.