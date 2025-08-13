MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Foreigners who come to fight for Russia in the special military operation are driven by the belief that they are defending freedom, Dejan Beric, a Serbian sniper who participated in the hostilities in Donbass, said.

"This shows these are people who believe in something - idealists. <...> 99% of those who arrived want to stay and live here," Beric told former US intelligence officer and ex-UN inspector Scott Ritter in an interview at TASS.

According to him, after Russian President Vladimir Putin allowed foreign-born people to participate in the special military operation, he helped organize their arrival and sign contracts with the Defense Ministry. Beric noted these people are not only from the Balkans but also from the United States, France, and Germany.

The sniper added that he came in 2014 to repay his "debt to the Russian people," who volunteered to help the Serbs during the civil war in Yugoslavia.