MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russia, recognized as one of the world’s leading maritime powers, must steadfastly pursue the consistent implementation of its maritime policy, stated Nikolay Patrushev, an aide to the Russian president and head of the Maritime Board.

In an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta, a government-published newspaper, Patrushev emphasized the historical significance of maritime development. "History demonstrates that many nations which neglected their maritime interests eventually faded from the global stage," he noted. "Conversely, countries that prioritized oceanic development in a timely manner have risen to become world leaders." He underscored that for Russia's continued development and prosperity, safeguarding national interests is paramount - particularly by enhancing defense capabilities and expanding economic maritime potential.

Patrushev highlighted that maintaining the nation’s maritime strength requires a coordinated approach across various sectors. "A comprehensive development of the Navy, commercial and passenger shipping, marine research, and the sustainable utilization of marine resources is essential," he explained.

Furthermore, he stressed that Russia's status as a great maritime power can only be preserved through high levels of interdepartmental coordination. "The first year of the Maritime Board’s activity has reaffirmed the importance of a systematic, strategic approach to maritime development - grounded in long-term planning and unified efforts across all relevant ministries and organizations," Patrushev concluded.