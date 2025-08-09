Putin-Trump meeting could be missed opportunity if limited to Ukraine — expert

WASHINGTON, August 9. /TASS/. Face-to-face talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Alaska risk turning into a "wasted opportunity" if the parties devote the meeting exclusively to discussing the conflict in Ukraine, James Carden, retired diplomat and former advisor to the US side of the US-Russia Bilateral Presidential Commission, told TASS.

"One hopes that the meeting is not limited to the entirely insignificant matter (from a US national security standpoint) of who governs the Donbass. While ending the war in Ukraine is important for humanitarian and regional security reasons, there are more important issues for the two presidents to address including the renewal of the New START Treaty which is due to expire in February 2026," the expert said.

"Still more, the US and Russia need to find a way back as partners in nonproliferation: The INF and AMB Treaties were hastily abandoned by Washington," Carden recalled. In his opinion, "Trump needs to act like a statesman and see what can be done to revitalize these treaties." " The summit should not be all about Ukraine, and if it is, it will be a wasted opportunity," the analyst emphasized.

Trump previously said that he expects to meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15. He posted the relevant entry on his Truth Social page. Then, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov confirmed plans to hold these talks in Alaska on August 15. "It seems quite logical that our delegation should simply fly across the Bering Strait, and that such an important and long-awaited summit between the leaders of the two countries should be held there," he explained. According to Ushakov, Putin and Trump "will undoubtedly focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict." The Kremlin expects the next meeting between Putin and Trump to take place on Russian territory, the aide stressed. "The relevant invitation has already been sent to the US president," Ushakov recalled.