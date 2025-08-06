Russian, US presidential envoys take walk in park in downtown Moscow

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Kirill Dmitriev, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with other countries, have taken a walk in Zaryadye Park in downtown Moscow, a TASS correspondent reported.

Dmitriev welcomed Witkoff at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport earlier on Wednesday.

This is Witkoff’s fifth visit to Russia since the beginning of the year. The US special envoy last visited Moscow for talks on April 25; he also made a trip to St. Petersburg on April 11. Both times, Russian President Vladimir Putin held meetings with Witkoff.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that he could impose new sanctions on Russia on August 9 unless an agreement was reached on resolving the Ukraine crisis. He added, however, that Russia seemed "to be pretty good at avoiding sanctions." When asked if there was anything Russia could do to escape sanctions, the US leader said that it would require "a deal where people stop getting killed."

On July 14, Trump announced a 50-day deadline for an agreement on resolving the Ukraine conflict, adding that if no deal was reached, he would impose 100% tariffs on Moscow and its trading partners. On July 29, the US leader said he was reducing the deadline to 10 days. On August 5, Trump noted that the US would decide later whether to impose the restrictions. According to Trump, Washington’s further steps would depend on the outcome of his special envoy Steve Witkoff’s upcoming talks in Moscow.