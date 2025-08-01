Russia slams UNSC for hypocrisy, abusing Ukrainian crisis

UNITED NATIONS, August 1. /TASS/. Russia’s mission to the United Nations has slammed the organization’s secretariat for its hypocrisy and the political exploitation of the Ukrainian crisis by Western countries in the Security Council.

"Sectoral officials of the UN secretariat are acting hypocritically when they opt to pretend to be unaware, saying that they cannot verify information about Ukraine’s crimes. This is doing obvious harm to the authority of the world organization," acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

He stressed that Russia doesn’t object to discussing the Ukrainian crisis as such. "We are against using the tragedy of Ukrainians, who have become hostages to the Zelensky regime and his maniac desire to sacrifice them to the Western geopolitical interests, in political purposes within the Council," he explained.

He lambasted such an approach as an "utter disregard and indifference to the lives of thousands of people suffering dying in other conflicts across the globe" while Western countries are in no hurry to request Security Council meetings on these conflicts.