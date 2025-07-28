No response from Ukraine to Russia’s proposal to create three working groups — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Moscow has not yet received a response from Kiev regarding Russia’s proposal to establish three working groups aimed at advancing the prisoner exchange process, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated during a briefing.

"No, there is no clarity on this issue yet. We are still waiting," Peskov replied when asked whether Kiev had accepted or rejected the proposal following the third round of negotiations in Istanbul.

On July 23, Russia and Ukraine held a third round of direct negotiations in Istanbul on settling the conflict. Following the results of the meeting, the parties agreed on the exchange of both military personnel and civilians. Russia also proposed setting up three working groups virtually to deal with political, military and humanitarian issues.